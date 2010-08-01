Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Newbie help plz!! buying guidance. TX residents welcome #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Fort Worth tx Age 23 Posts 1 Newbie help plz!! buying guidance. TX residents welcome Hello everyone Dominic Z here from DFw, TX.



Im currently looking at buying a 1992 750sx for 450$

details from owner



" 1992 SX750 starts and runs, needs some work to be finished and ready for the water, fresh engine, no title"

" Ride plate installed, battery, kill switch, some weatherproof and connectors for the electrical box are broke"



so so I guess main questions are

1. Is it expensive to work on based on the information?

2. What price range am I looking at if I need to buy those things^?

