  1. Today, 10:58 PM #1
    Domz94
    Question Newbie help plz!! buying guidance. TX residents welcome

    Hello everyone Dominic Z here from DFw, TX.

    Im currently looking at buying a 1992 750sx for 450$
    details from owner

    "1992 SX750 starts and runs, needs some work to be finished and ready for the water, fresh engine, no title"
    "    Ride plate installed, battery, kill switch, some weatherproof and connectors for the electrical box are broke"

    so so I guess main questions are
    1. Is it expensive to work on based on the information?
    2. What price range am I looking at if I need to buy those things^?
    3. And is it hard to get a title (for TX residents)?
  2. Today, 11:05 PM #2
    freekstyle
    Re: Newbie help plz!! buying guidance. TX residents welcome

    Some detailed pics are worth a thousand words.....
  3. Today, 11:16 PM #3
    Bionic racing
    Re: Newbie help plz!! buying guidance. TX residents welcome

    Used 750s are always trouble , lots of riggin
