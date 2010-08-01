|
Newbie help plz!! buying guidance. TX residents welcome
Hello everyone Dominic Z here from DFw, TX.
Im currently looking at buying a 1992 750sx for 450$
details from owner
"1992 SX750 starts and runs, needs some work to be finished and ready for the water, fresh engine, no title"
"Ride plate installed, battery, kill switch, some weatherproof and connectors for the electrical box are broke"
so so I guess main questions are
1. Is it expensive to work on based on the information?
2. What price range am I looking at if I need to buy those things^?
3. And is it hard to get a title (for TX residents)?
Re: Newbie help plz!! buying guidance. TX residents welcome
Some detailed pics are worth a thousand words.....
I dream skis
Re: Newbie help plz!! buying guidance. TX residents welcome
Used 750s are always trouble , lots of riggin
