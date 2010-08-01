|
|
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
750 exhaust manifold and head pipe differences
Anybody know the performance differences between the different styles of manifolds and head pipes? Theres the one with round outlet and plain pipe. Then the oval outlet and plain pipe. Then also the oval outlet with boxy resonator looking head pipe. So whats the scoop?
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)
- freekstyle
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules