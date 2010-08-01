|
|
-
Frequent Poster
ISO Kawasaki Small Pin 750
Looking for a friend,
I'm in search of a small pin 750 with dual carbs if possible, but really any 750 short block will do. Must have good compression and come from a running ski. Looking for something to put new gaskets in, bolt up and go!
Let me know what you have.
Thanks,
Slantedpillow
Last edited by slantedpillow; Today at 10:33 PM.
Reason: didn't finish typing lol
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 5 guests)
- powerstroke250r
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules