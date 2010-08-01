pxctoday

  Today, 10:31 PM
    slantedpillow
    Join Date
    Jul 2014
    Location
    MB, Canada
    Age
    25
    Posts
    157

    ISO Kawasaki Small Pin 750

    Looking for a friend,

    I'm in search of a small pin 750 with dual carbs if possible, but really any 750 short block will do. Must have good compression and come from a running ski. Looking for something to put new gaskets in, bolt up and go!

    Let me know what you have.


    Thanks,
    Slantedpillow
    Last edited by slantedpillow; Today at 10:33 PM. Reason: didn't finish typing lol
