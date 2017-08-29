pxctoday

    1994 Yamaha Wave-blaster 701 waveblaster

    length overall (LOA): 8
    propulsion type: power
    I am selling my slightly modified, low hour 1994 Waveblaster.
    Its in excellent shape seat cover, all in great shape!
    WaveBlasters are made to ride like a motorcycle on the water, they have a "lean in" style turning like on a motorcycle.
    They are very nimble and light weight and can get some good air off of waves.
    Top deck was freshly painted
    seat cover has been replaced with a Blacktip cover
    Grab handles were filled in when painted
    The after market parts on the ski are
    UMI steering,UMI bars, Blowsion Blue finger throttle
    Riva head, riva oil block off plate
    Factory mod chamber
    With rear exhaust outlet
    Dual stage reeds
    701 surf airbox cover with adapter
    B2 steering cable
    Protec steering nozzle
    Solas 13/17 prop with plastic wear ring
    Blowsion carbon d-cut ride plate, Jet Dynamics intake grate
    Hydroturf mat cut groove mats
    Sure there are a few other things ive missed but excellent running ski.

    The bottom of the hull gel coat is missing from beaching, but bottom of the hull is in excellent shape
    no major gouges its in excellent shape.

    This 61X/61X engine
    Also carb was just rebuilt with a new carb kit with new needle and seat, checked carb pop-off pressure too. Good to go, runs great!


    Re: 1994 Yamaha Wave-blaster 701 waveblaster

    Unless I missed it... Where are you?

    Re: 1994 Yamaha Wave-blaster 701 waveblaster

    Florida


