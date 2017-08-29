Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1994 Yamaha Wave-blaster 701 waveblaster #1 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2011 Location FLORIDA Posts 575 1994 Yamaha Wave-blaster 701 waveblaster length overall (LOA): 8

propulsion type: power

I am selling my slightly modified, low hour 1994 Waveblaster.

Its in excellent shape seat cover, all in great shape!

WaveBlasters are made to ride like a motorcycle on the water, they have a "lean in" style turning like on a motorcycle.

They are very nimble and light weight and can get some good air off of waves.

Top deck was freshly painted

seat cover has been replaced with a Blacktip cover

Grab handles were filled in when painted

The after market parts on the ski are

UMI steering,UMI bars, Blowsion Blue finger throttle

Riva head, riva oil block off plate

Factory mod chamber

With rear exhaust outlet

Dual stage reeds

701 surf airbox cover with adapter

B2 steering cable

Protec steering nozzle

Solas 13/17 prop with plastic wear ring

Blowsion carbon d-cut ride plate, Jet Dynamics intake grate

Hydroturf mat cut groove mats

Sure there are a few other things ive missed but excellent running ski.



The bottom of the hull gel coat is missing from beaching, but bottom of the hull is in excellent shape

no major gouges its in excellent shape.



This 61X/61X engine

Also carb was just rebuilt with a new carb kit with new needle and seat, checked carb pop-off pressure too. Good to go, runs great!





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2007 Location Crystal Lake, IL Age 29 Posts 298 Re: 1994 Yamaha Wave-blaster 701 waveblaster Unless I missed it... Where are you?



Sent from my Nexus 5 using Tapatalk 2007 Kawasaki 800 SXR

1984 Kawasaki JS550 #3 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2011 Location FLORIDA Posts 575 Re: 1994 Yamaha Wave-blaster 701 waveblaster Florida





