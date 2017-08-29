length overall (LOA): 8
propulsion type: power
I am selling my slightly modified, low hour 1994 Waveblaster.
Its in excellent shape seat cover, all in great shape!
WaveBlasters are made to ride like a motorcycle on the water, they have a "lean in" style turning like on a motorcycle.
They are very nimble and light weight and can get some good air off of waves.
Top deck was freshly painted
seat cover has been replaced with a Blacktip cover
Grab handles were filled in when painted
The after market parts on the ski are
UMI steering,UMI bars, Blowsion Blue finger throttle
Riva head, riva oil block off plate
Factory mod chamber
With rear exhaust outlet
Dual stage reeds
701 surf airbox cover with adapter
B2 steering cable
Protec steering nozzle
Solas 13/17 prop with plastic wear ring
Blowsion carbon d-cut ride plate, Jet Dynamics intake grate
Hydroturf mat cut groove mats
Sure there are a few other things ive missed but excellent running ski.
The bottom of the hull gel coat is missing from beaching, but bottom of the hull is in excellent shape
no major gouges its in excellent shape.
This 61X/61X engine
Also carb was just rebuilt with a new carb kit with new needle and seat, checked carb pop-off pressure too. Good to go, runs great!
