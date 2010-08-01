pxctoday

  1. Today, 09:11 PM #1
    Milkdudd
    Aug 2012
    Lake St. Clair,Mi
    58
    5

    World's cleanest 2004 SJ

    After years of thinking about it, I think it's time to put my beloved ski up for sale. This 2004 Superjet MUST be the cleanest one in the world. Seriously. I am the original owner, bought it new in 2005. My best guess is that it has about 30 total hours on the ski (fresh water only on lake St. Clair). Due to circumstances beyond my control, my typical ride has been to float it off the trailer, ride for 30 to 90 minutes and float it back onto the trailer. It's never even been pulled onto a beach. Even the bottom of the hull doesn't have a scratch. In fact, if there's a single scratch anywhere, I haven't found it. Garage kept out of the elements every day of it's life.

    I've been riding it an average of once every two years for the last few years. Don't worry I siphon out the old gas and put new stuff in before riding. Of course I road it a few times a year for the first two or three years after I bought it. I was in my late 40's when I bought this and now I'm closing in on 60. I took it out last week and I can still get up on it, even in deep rough water but it's not easy. I'm asking $5,500 for it and that may seem like a lot but look closely at the pictures. This thing is literally like it's still on the showroom floor, brand new. I'm in St. Clair Shores, Mi. (about 20 miles north of picturesque Detroit). PM me if interested.

    SDC10702.JPGSDC10706.JPGSDC10703.JPGSDC10704.JPGSDC10371.JPGSDC10387.JPGSDC10393.JPGSDC10386.JPGSDC10374.JPG

    Tau Ceti flame arrestors and Blowsion bypass fitting (engine stock otherwise)
    UMI steering conversion with 1 inch shorter Blowsion steering plate
    Blowsion 4 degree bars and clamps
    ODI lock-on grips/end caps
    Plot (I think) trigger throttle
    Solas Concord impeller (pitched and balanced by Impros)
    Red annodized aluminum impeller cone (set screw type)
    Wet Wolf blue anodized pump cone (nozzle bore is stock)
    Pro-Tec top loader intake grate
    Pro-Tec extended length ride plate
    Yamaha accessory aluminum gas cap and nose/tray bushings
    Jettrim chin pad cover
    OEM Yamaha cover (never used, still in box)
    Exotic signs chrome/red registration no's. (Michigan buyer could keep using them)
    Original graphics (lower side graphics removed because I hated them)
    All stock parts are included with ski
    Clear title/regestered thru 2020 (sticker put on ski since these pictures were taken)
  2. Today, 09:25 PM #2
    JSNate
    Apr 2010
    Michigan
    53
    4,143

    Re: World's cleanest 2004 SJ

    Beautiful ski!
  3. Today, 10:24 PM #3
    Maulin Marto
    Sep 2009
    IL.
    51
    3,454

    Re: World's cleanest 2004 SJ

    Super nice ski. Pretty fair price compared to what a new SJ would run a guy. GLWS
    2010 UWP Masters National Champion, Governor's Cup / 2013 GLWC Masters #1/2013 GLWC Ski Slalom #1/2013 Vet Open #2
    2009 & 2010 Vet Open Great lakes Champion /2009 GLWC Masters #1 2009 Sport spec #1 /GLWC 2011 #3 Vet Open

    Ebay Store Link> http://stores.shop.ebay.com/Uncle-Martos-Parts-Store
