Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: World's cleanest 2004 SJ #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2012 Location Lake St. Clair,Mi Age 58 Posts 5 World's cleanest 2004 SJ After years of thinking about it, I think it's time to put my beloved ski up for sale. This 2004 Superjet MUST be the cleanest one in the world. Seriously. I am the original owner, bought it new in 2005. My best guess is that it has about 30 total hours on the ski (fresh water only on lake St. Clair). Due to circumstances beyond my control, my typical ride has been to float it off the trailer, ride for 30 to 90 minutes and float it back onto the trailer. It's never even been pulled onto a beach. Even the bottom of the hull doesn't have a scratch. In fact, if there's a single scratch anywhere, I haven't found it. Garage kept out of the elements every day of it's life.



I've been riding it an average of once every two years for the last few years. Don't worry I siphon out the old gas and put new stuff in before riding. Of course I road it a few times a year for the first two or three years after I bought it. I was in my late 40's when I bought this and now I'm closing in on 60. I took it out last week and I can still get up on it, even in deep rough water but it's not easy. I'm asking $5,500 for it and that may seem like a lot but look closely at the pictures. This thing is literally like it's still on the showroom floor, brand new. I'm in St. Clair Shores, Mi. (about 20 miles north of picturesque Detroit). PM me if interested.



SDC10702.JPGSDC10706.JPGSDC10703.JPGSDC10704.JPGSDC10371.JPGSDC10387.JPGSDC10393.JPGSDC10386.JPGSDC10374.JPG



Tau Ceti flame arrestors and Blowsion bypass fitting (engine stock otherwise)

UMI steering conversion with 1 inch shorter Blowsion steering plate

Blowsion 4 degree bars and clamps

ODI lock-on grips/end caps

Plot (I think) trigger throttle

Solas Concord impeller (pitched and balanced by Impros)

Red annodized aluminum impeller cone (set screw type)

Wet Wolf blue anodized pump cone (nozzle bore is stock)

Pro-Tec top loader intake grate

Pro-Tec extended length ride plate

Yamaha accessory aluminum gas cap and nose/tray bushings

Jettrim chin pad cover

OEM Yamaha cover (never used, still in box)

Exotic signs chrome/red registration no's. (Michigan buyer could keep using them)

Original graphics (lower side graphics removed because I hated them)

All stock parts are included with ski

Beautiful ski!

Super nice ski. Pretty fair price compared to what a new SJ would run a guy. GLWS





