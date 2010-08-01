|
|
-
Fuel issue, I think 95 XP
Ski has been hesitating from idle to mid/high throttle. I have had to pump it then it responds. Today I got it going full throttle for about 5 mins or so, then I let it idle and it slowly died. I could not restart it and had to swim back to the beach. Towed it home and it fired up.
Fuel sector?
Fuel lines?
Carburetor? If so what? (I have not checked popoff, don't have equipment)
Electrical? (I have replaced everything but the coil)
Anyone ever have this problem?
Thanks
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules