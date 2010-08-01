Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Fuel issue, I think 95 XP #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Canada Posts 19 Fuel issue, I think 95 XP Ski has been hesitating from idle to mid/high throttle. I have had to pump it then it responds. Today I got it going full throttle for about 5 mins or so, then I let it idle and it slowly died. I could not restart it and had to swim back to the beach. Towed it home and it fired up.

Fuel sector?

Fuel lines?

Carburetor? If so what? (I have not checked popoff, don't have equipment)

Electrical? (I have replaced everything but the coil)

Anyone ever have this problem?

