Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Expidited shipping, new or used? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2003 Location MA Age 45 Posts 119 Expidited shipping, new or used? I need to buy a cylinder stud and bolt for a 97 ZXI. It's the third time I have had a hardware issue keep me from getting the jet ski in the water.



It appears the closest dealership with the part is 4 states away and I can't seem to find a good match anywhere.





So....

Anyone know of an online store that will do 2 day shipping? I looked at a couple but they don't offer it. The best I have found is Saturday through Ebay.



