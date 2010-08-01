|
|
-
Expidited shipping, new or used?
I need to buy a cylinder stud and bolt for a 97 ZXI. It's the third time I have had a hardware issue keep me from getting the jet ski in the water.
It appears the closest dealership with the part is 4 states away and I can't seem to find a good match anywhere.
So....
Anyone know of an online store that will do 2 day shipping? I looked at a couple but they don't offer it. The best I have found is Saturday through Ebay.
At this point new or used will be fine.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules