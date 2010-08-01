I need to buy a cylinder stud and bolt for a 97 ZXI. It's the third time I have had a hardware issue keep me from getting the jet ski in the water.

It appears the closest dealership with the part is 4 states away and I can't seem to find a good match anywhere.


So....
Anyone know of an online store that will do 2 day shipping? I looked at a couple but they don't offer it. The best I have found is Saturday through Ebay.

At this point new or used will be fine.