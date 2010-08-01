Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 96 Polaris slt 780 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Texoma Posts 1 96 Polaris slt 780 I have a 96 Polaris SLT 780 -- MFD and Bilge fuses are blown (just purchased this ski) -- Having to remove the battery (which is bolted down, not straps) then removing the 6 allen head bolts, figuring out I also had to remove the 3 bolts holding the electrical box on so be able to see inside of it, it makes me wonder if I can bypass the fuses inside the electrical box, and install waterproof inline fuses outside of the box for easy changing. Has anyone done this? If so, suggestions? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

