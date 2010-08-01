I have a 96 Polaris SLT 780 -- MFD and Bilge fuses are blown (just purchased this ski) -- Having to remove the battery (which is bolted down, not straps) then removing the 6 allen head bolts, figuring out I also had to remove the 3 bolts holding the electrical box on so be able to see inside of it, it makes me wonder if I can bypass the fuses inside the electrical box, and install waterproof inline fuses outside of the box for easy changing. Has anyone done this? If so, suggestions?