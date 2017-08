Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: how to check valve clearance ? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2013 Location Foley, Alabama Age 49 Posts 34 how to check valve clearance ? whats the best way to check valve clearance?



just polished valves and replaced head gasket .



went pretty smooth except when i had valves out i feel like i may have mixed em up a bit. just the outer ones not the centers or you know not intake or exhaust .



i thought no big deal ill just check clearances and swap pads around if i need to.

but i don't have any feeler gauges that will fit in gaps through the caps.

