2004 3D key on, 2 beeps, fuel pump starts and reaches pressure, engine fires up, runs until pressure drops and dies with 1 long beep. What signal? should be maintaining fuel pressure to re energize fuel pump? 4 wires going to pump which only needs 2 to run. Fuel pump pressure sensor? Is there a tip over sensor that will not let fuel pump to turn on like some F.I. motorcycles have? Ordered shop manual in the meantime hoping it will help.

