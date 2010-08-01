|
|
-
Rfi fuel pressure
2004 3D key on, 2 beeps, fuel pump starts and reaches pressure, engine fires up, runs until pressure drops and dies with 1 long beep. What signal? should be maintaining fuel pressure to re energize fuel pump? 4 wires going to pump which only needs 2 to run. Fuel pump pressure sensor? Is there a tip over sensor that will not let fuel pump to turn on like some F.I. motorcycles have? Ordered shop manual in the meantime hoping it will help. THANKS
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules