    The Ultimate Ride Event - Lake Havasu Saturday October 7, 2017

    PLEASE ADD YOUR NAME AND HOW MANY IN YOUR PARTY TO LEWIS@WCWCC.COM. ALL MAKES INCLUDING YAMAHA, SEADOO, HONDA, POLARIS AND KAWASAKI ARE INVITED.
    OPTIONAL RIDE:

    FRIDAY: LAKE HAVASU TO LAUGHLIN

    Please check back here for updates.

    Club Site: https://www.meetup.com/West-Coast-Wa...rn-California/

    Mandatory Waiver: www.wcwcc.com/join

    Details TBD:
