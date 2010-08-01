Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Kawasaki SXR800 vs Yamaha Superjet 701 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Lake Havasu City, AZ Age 18 Posts 22 Kawasaki SXR800 vs Yamaha Superjet 701 Im looking at getting a new ski (not new but new to me)

I know of a 2005 SXR800 with Handlepole, Skat Trak Intake Grate, front and Rear Sponsons, Ride Plate, and Impeller going for $6,500.

or

I know of a 2003 Yamaha Superjet completely stock, looks like it's never even been ridden clean, nothing done to it for $3,200.



What should I get? Last edited by newtondeegan; Today at 05:01 PM . #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2014 Location Manitoba, Canada Age 29 Posts 455 Blog Entries 1 Re: Kawasaki SXR800 vs Yamaha Superjet 701 What do you want to do with it? This debate over which ski has been going on for quite some time between these 2 skis. Most would say, if you want to race, get the SXR, if you want to free-ride(do anything else), get the SJ. However, the SJ can be a good buoy chaser too(but then you're better off getting an '08 and newer ski due to the handling mods they changed in 08). The SXR is certainly geared for racing, ie: not as much fun to rip around with in my opinion. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Lake Havasu City, AZ Age 18 Posts 22 Re: Kawasaki SXR800 vs Yamaha Superjet 701 Using it to race.

I've heard the exact same thing from a lot of other people. It seems like everyone agrees that racing is for sxrs, and freeriding is for sjs.

Thanks for your input! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules