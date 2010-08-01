pxctoday

  1. Today, 05:01 PM #1
    newtondeegan
    Kawasaki SXR800 vs Yamaha Superjet 701

    Im looking at getting a new ski (not new but new to me)
    I know of a 2005 SXR800 with Handlepole, Skat Trak Intake Grate, front and Rear Sponsons, Ride Plate, and Impeller going for $6,500.
    or
    I know of a 2003 Yamaha Superjet completely stock, looks like it's never even been ridden clean, nothing done to it for $3,200.

    What should I get?
  2. Today, 06:18 PM #2
    Muffin
    Re: Kawasaki SXR800 vs Yamaha Superjet 701

    What do you want to do with it? This debate over which ski has been going on for quite some time between these 2 skis. Most would say, if you want to race, get the SXR, if you want to free-ride(do anything else), get the SJ. However, the SJ can be a good buoy chaser too(but then you're better off getting an '08 and newer ski due to the handling mods they changed in 08). The SXR is certainly geared for racing, ie: not as much fun to rip around with in my opinion.
  3. Today, 06:44 PM #3
    newtondeegan
    Re: Kawasaki SXR800 vs Yamaha Superjet 701

    Using it to race.
    I've heard the exact same thing from a lot of other people. It seems like everyone agrees that racing is for sxrs, and freeriding is for sjs.
    Thanks for your input!
