Hey there, I own a 96 Seadoo GTI.



I recently was out on the lake having a blast when suddenly I could no longer steer left. I traced the problem to the very back of the craft where the cable transitions from the inside to the outside of the craft. The steering cable itself is intact, but the housing around it has come apart and now allows the cable to bend (rather than push the steering to the left).



I know I can always order a new steering cable, but I'd like to see if there are any suggestions for a DIY fix for less money. I'd rather save the $100.



