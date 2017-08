Results 11 to 14 of 14 Thread: PLEASE HELP getting no spark on my 750 zxi #11 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,566 Re: PLEASE HELP getting no spark on my 750 zxi I dont think there is any good reliable way to test the CDI other than to hook up and known good one and compare. Otherwise you can test every other component until all that is left that could be bad is the CDI. -95 750SXI

-90 TS650 #12 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location kirkham lancashire Age 28 Posts 20 Blog Entries 1 Re: PLEASE HELP getting no spark on my 750 zxi Just been looking at the wiring diagram the battery does not provide the spark it is the stator that provides the spark that goes to the CDI unit them out of the CDi unit to the ignition coil the battery live only goes to the starter #13 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,566 Re: PLEASE HELP getting no spark on my 750 zxi I think you are misreading the diagram, if it is the correct one. The battery cannot go straight to the starter, otherwise the starter would be turning all of the time. Also, with the ZXI ignition, you can remove the magnets from the flywheel, IE taking the stator out of the picture, and the ski will still run. -95 750SXI

Sorry yeah I see what u mean the live runs from the battery to the starter relay then back out to the starter motor the only thing that doesn't seem right with what your saying is there is only a few thin wires other than the big juicy red that go into the relay then back out . I can't see any cable from the battery to the cdi box other than one that leads to the negative ??

