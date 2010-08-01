|
2001 Yamaha Superjet
I know a guy that is selling a 2001 Yamaha Superjet for $3,500.
Is that a good price?
Stock, looks like it's barely been ridden.
Very clean, has title, all original.
Should I go for it?
Is this a good ski for racing?
Re: 2001 Yamaha Superjet
Sounds expensive tbh. I paid 3k for a rando one off CL with a 760 swap, ADA head, full pipe, ride plate, etc etc
Re: 2001 Yamaha Superjet
Okay, so I need to look around more for better skis or try and lower the price.
Cool, thanks for your input!
Re: 2001 Yamaha Superjet
Probably depends on location too. I am in Atlanta. But a start nonetheless.
