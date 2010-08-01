Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 2001 Yamaha Superjet #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Lake Havasu City, AZ Age 18 Posts 18 2001 Yamaha Superjet I know a guy that is selling a 2001 Yamaha Superjet for $3,500.

Is that a good price?



Stock, looks like it's barely been ridden.

Very clean, has title, all original.



Should I go for it?

Is this a good ski for racing? #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2016 Location GA Posts 68 Re: 2001 Yamaha Superjet Sounds expensive tbh. I paid 3k for a rando one off CL with a 760 swap, ADA head, full pipe, ride plate, etc etc





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Lake Havasu City, AZ Age 18 Posts 18 Re: 2001 Yamaha Superjet Okay, so I need to look around more for better skis or try and lower the price.

Cool, thanks for your input! #4 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2016 Location GA Posts 68 Re: 2001 Yamaha Superjet Originally Posted by newtondeegan Originally Posted by Okay, so I need to look around more for better skis or try and lower the price.

Cool, thanks for your input!





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests) Leshaire, newtondeegan Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules