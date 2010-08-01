pxctoday

  Today, 02:06 PM #1
    newtondeegan
    newtondeegan is online now
    PWCToday Newbie newtondeegan's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    Lake Havasu City, AZ
    Age
    18
    Posts
    18

    2001 Yamaha Superjet

    I know a guy that is selling a 2001 Yamaha Superjet for $3,500.
    Is that a good price?

    Stock, looks like it's barely been ridden.
    Very clean, has title, all original.

    Should I go for it?
    Is this a good ski for racing?
  Today, 02:34 PM #2
    Leshaire
    Leshaire is online now
    PWCToday Regular Leshaire's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2016
    Location
    GA
    Posts
    68

    Re: 2001 Yamaha Superjet

    Sounds expensive tbh. I paid 3k for a rando one off CL with a 760 swap, ADA head, full pipe, ride plate, etc etc


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  Today, 03:02 PM #3
    newtondeegan
    newtondeegan is online now
    PWCToday Newbie newtondeegan's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    Lake Havasu City, AZ
    Age
    18
    Posts
    18

    Re: 2001 Yamaha Superjet

    Okay, so I need to look around more for better skis or try and lower the price.
    Cool, thanks for your input!
  Today, 03:03 PM #4
    Leshaire
    Leshaire is online now
    PWCToday Regular Leshaire's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2016
    Location
    GA
    Posts
    68

    Re: 2001 Yamaha Superjet

    Quote Originally Posted by newtondeegan View Post
    Okay, so I need to look around more for better skis or try and lower the price.
    Cool, thanks for your input!
    Probably depends on location too. I am in Atlanta. But a start nonetheless.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
