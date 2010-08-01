|
Kawasaki SC Fiberglass Bottom Work
Recently picked up this Kawi SC. Hull needs work. There is a spot on the bottom maybe 6-8 inches long where the previous owner hit something. It looks cracked but there is not a hole and its pretty solid. Along with a pin hole next to the pump area. My questions are how should I go about repairing these spots?
1 - Is this hull regular fiberglass or the SMC material I've heard about?
2 - What weight ( 4oz, 6oz, 10oz, etc) fiberglass should be used? Should it be stepped up from smaller to larger?
3- How many layers should be put down?
4- Correct me if I'm wrong but to prep the area grind out old/bad fiberglass and make a "V" like valley to layer new glass, overlapping the edges and crossing layers.
any help appreciated. Or point me where to go for info, search didn't show much
