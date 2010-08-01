Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki SC Fiberglass Bottom Work #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2014 Location westport Age 21 Posts 72 Kawasaki SC Fiberglass Bottom Work Recently picked up this Kawi SC. Hull needs work. There is a spot on the bottom maybe 6-8 inches long where the previous owner hit something. It looks cracked but there is not a hole and its pretty solid. Along with a pin hole next to the pump area. My questions are how should I go about repairing these spots?



1 - Is this hull regular fiberglass or the SMC material I've heard about?



2 - What weight ( 4oz, 6oz, 10oz, etc) fiberglass should be used? Should it be stepped up from smaller to larger?



3- How many layers should be put down?



4- Correct me if I'm wrong but to prep the area grind out old/bad fiberglass and make a "V" like valley to layer new glass, overlapping the edges and crossing layers.



any help appreciated. Or point me where to go for info, search didn't show much Learning what I can. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 2 guests) 92Kawasaki750SS, dose Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules