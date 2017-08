Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Post rebuild the idle #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location NY Age 17 Posts 4 Post rebuild the idle Hello finely have it all together after top end rebuild and carb rebuild this is the best I can get it to idle . Since I never did this before , does it sound to rough , I don't know to me its a bit rough maybe in the water it will even out a bit . Any opinions lthsnks Attached Files trim.44F9A8F5-122B-41AC-81B6-A9AC41138EE5.MOV (12.02 MB, 5 views)

trim.44F9A8F5-122B-41AC-81B6-A9AC41138EE5.MOV (12.02 MB, 5 views) trim.6A5E4FCE-E209-44C5-AE89-6863109D1728.MOV (12.02 MB, 13 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules