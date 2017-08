Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Flywheel magnets toast #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2007 Location Crystal Lake IL Age 29 Posts 3,743 Flywheel magnets toast Took the 550/650 out for the first time in 2 years this weekend. Ski ran greats for 45 minutes, turned it off and it wouldn't crank. Weird? Started pulling thing apart and noticed that the flywheel magnets have been destroyed and interfered with the stator, gettin jammed up not allowing the motor to turn. Is this simply a bad flywheel or a sign of something worse like a crank bearing going out, allowing the flywheel magnets to interfere with the stator? If You're Not Running PJS Parts, You're Chasing Someone Who Is. #2 Top Dog Join Date Nov 2005 Location sebring florida Posts 1,815 Re: Flywheel magnets toast It's usually a case of the stator bolts backing off and allowing it to strike the flywheel. If you had crank bearings that sloppy it would have a severe vibration and probably wouldn't have run very well due to the loss of the crankcase pressure for the front cylinder 90 X2 (750), 92 X2 (750), 93 X2 (750),93 X2 (750), 99 Ultra 150(sold) 1995 Waveblaster 1 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

