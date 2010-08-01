Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1996 Polaris 780 slx burned wires to stator #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Ohio Posts 1 1996 Polaris 780 slx burned wires to stator So, I was riding a good distance last week and my straps came loose and the CDI box came in contact with the battery, and caught wires on fire from the cdi box to the stator. I took the gas tank out, and replaced the stator and wires, but now there is no power even going to the start switch. I understand a short can do pretty extensive damage, but my normal mechanic had a stroke, the others are all backed up, and I'm needing back out on the water, so curious what would be the next few things someone would check? The battery is charged and there is power to the cdi box. Neither fuse was blown, which I thought was very odd, there is also no power to the digital display on steering bar, HELP! Last edited by darrenstetson; Today at 09:17 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules