Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: ZXI 900 amperage? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Liberty Hill, Texas Age 37 Posts 20 ZXI 900 amperage? Got this engine in a jet jon....have a couple batteries on it and I was wondering what I could hook up to the existing battery system to charge? I'd have a standard kawasaki battery on board for use of the motor of course and bilge, but would like to use a deep cycle battery for trolling motor, nav lights, radio, interior lights, ect.



Just curious if I could hook these together and use them as one big system.



Thanks for any help,



~Joe #2 I dream skis Join Date Aug 2010 Location Minnesota Age 75 Posts 546 Re: ZXI 900 amperage? I don't know the exact amperage draw on the ZXI990 side. But I do NOT recommend joining the 2 batteries. They are different sizes, and different types. They do not have the same charging curves. It is never a good idea to parallel hookup 2 batteries except very temporarily for a jump start. The ZXI stator will likely overheat while trying to charge the deep cycle one. I suppose one could disable the charging coils on the ZXI and completely remove the small battery. Then hook up the deep cycle for everything and charge it on-shore with a proper battery minder. Not worth the trouble in my opinion. Could leave you stranded if the deep cycle ran down while trolling. How would you get home? OLDGUY sez..... "The older I get, the better I was ! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules