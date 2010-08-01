Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1995 Waveraider- adding a igntion key or switch to prevent it being stolen #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location ontario canada Age 44 Posts 3 1995 Waveraider- adding a igntion key or switch to prevent it being stolen Hello just picked up a 95 raider with a 100 hours on it. appears to be in nice condition 145 psi in each cylinder



My question is ( I tried searching) maybe I am not searching properly.)



is there a way to add an ignition key or a toggle switch inside engine compartment so the ski doesn't get stolen if left at the dock ? if I add a switch that needs closed in addition to the current key. Wondering have people done either of these ideas and if so can you point me in a direction on the parts.



thanks in advance.

