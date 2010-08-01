Hello just picked up a 95 raider with a 100 hours on it. appears to be in nice condition 145 psi in each cylinder
My question is ( I tried searching) maybe I am not searching properly.)
is there a way to add an ignition key or a toggle switch inside engine compartment so the ski doesn't get stolen if left at the dock ? if I add a switch that needs closed in addition to the current key. Wondering have people done either of these ideas and if so can you point me in a direction on the parts.
thanks in advance.
ryan