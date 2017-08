Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1996 speedster no spark on one engine #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Illinois Posts 2 1996 speedster no spark on one engine After reading all the posts for this problem, I found the red/blk wire going to the mpem was being grounded. Cut that wire and now the engine starts, however there is no rev limit or shutoff to that engine. Can I splice into the other engines rev limiter without causing more problems? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

