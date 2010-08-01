|
750 sx pole and mods questions
I have '94 750sx. So after the riding season is over (this being my first) I want to some modifications to my ski. I definitely want to get shorter bars. My question is how far to go. I am six foot and am planning on mainly freestyle riding. Also, what is the benefit of a -1 steering plate?
I'm also planning on footwells. The whole thing is getting painted this winter so I want to make sure I have everything how I want it before then.
Any other suggestions on things i will end up wanting to do eventually? Any help is appreciated. This is my first ski and I'm already hooked. Thanks
Re: 750 sx pole and mods questions
get a superjet for freestyle.
-1 plate will move the bars forward 1".like shortening the pole 1"
the sxi pole is too long and weak for any serious riding so try to find something shorter that fits.
