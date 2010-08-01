pxctoday

  Yesterday, 11:41 PM
    Nauti by Nature
    Nauti by Nature is online now
    PWCToday Newbie Nauti by Nature's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2017
    Location
    Montana
    Age
    35
    Posts
    14

    750 sx pole and mods questions

    I have '94 750sx. So after the riding season is over (this being my first) I want to some modifications to my ski. I definitely want to get shorter bars. My question is how far to go. I am six foot and am planning on mainly freestyle riding. Also, what is the benefit of a -1 steering plate?

    I'm also planning on footwells. The whole thing is getting painted this winter so I want to make sure I have everything how I want it before then.

    Any other suggestions on things i will end up wanting to do eventually? Any help is appreciated. This is my first ski and I'm already hooked. Thanks
  Today, 12:16 AM
    restosud
    restosud is offline
    Top Dog
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Location
    under a ton of work
    Posts
    1,756

    Re: 750 sx pole and mods questions

    get a superjet for freestyle.
    -1 plate will move the bars forward 1".like shortening the pole 1"
    the sxi pole is too long and weak for any serious riding so try to find something shorter that fits.
