98 seadoo rx 951cc fought a mouse !! Wiring help
I have a 98 or at least that's what the hull says but it's a seadoo rx with the 951 cc engine ! Anyhow just installed another engine in it and no fire but ski has sat for 3 yrs ! Anyhow after engine swap now I got no fire I have swapped stators ! And of course I had some chewed wires that I repaired from a mouse ! Anyhow was wondering if anyone has a wiring schematic where I can test the ignition components! I believe there is a wire somewhere chewed ! Anyhow any help would be appreciated ! And what is also strange to me is that according to the manuals everywhere the 98 I have can't be a 98 ! Anyhow thanks for any help !!
