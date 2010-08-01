pxctoday

  Today, 09:17 PM #1
    n-mod
    n-mod is online now
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    Minnesota
    Age
    26
    Posts
    451

    BN44 Tuning Tips

    I have a JS550 with a BN44. It has bad midrange hesitation I can't tune out. Looking for some advice how to remove this. Here are the details.

    Carb is Clean
    Mariner pipe
    Restrictor in return line (90 mikuni jet)
    K&N Flame Arrestor
    New top end
    New Crankseals

    I have tuned many SBN and Kehin carbs without issues, but this one is a pain. It seems to runs a little better at 3 turns out on the pilot circuit. Any way to enlarge this pilot circuit, or get more fuel in the midrange?
    Re: BN44 Tuning Tips

    More information
    1.5 needle/seat
    22psi popoff
    Re: BN44 Tuning Tips

    Here are my thoughts. 22psi is maybe too much for the aftermarket F/A? This is causing lean conditions in the midrange.

    I can't seem to get it any lower with different springs. Can 1.5 get to 12psi safely? I have a 2.0 seat that pops at 12, but I don't have a wrench to remove seat.
