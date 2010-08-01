|
BN44 Tuning Tips
I have a JS550 with a BN44. It has bad midrange hesitation I can't tune out. Looking for some advice how to remove this. Here are the details.
Carb is Clean
Mariner pipe
Restrictor in return line (90 mikuni jet)
K&N Flame Arrestor
New top end
New Crankseals
I have tuned many SBN and Kehin carbs without issues, but this one is a pain. It seems to runs a little better at 3 turns out on the pilot circuit. Any way to enlarge this pilot circuit, or get more fuel in the midrange?
Re: BN44 Tuning Tips
More information
1.5 needle/seat
22psi popoff
Re: BN44 Tuning Tips
Here are my thoughts. 22psi is maybe too much for the aftermarket F/A? This is causing lean conditions in the midrange.
I can't seem to get it any lower with different springs. Can 1.5 get to 12psi safely? I have a 2.0 seat that pops at 12, but I don't have a wrench to remove seat.
