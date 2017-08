Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Removing 650 Flywheel #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2003 Location North Florida Age 47 Posts 3,278 Removing 650 Flywheel I'm having an issue with removing 650 flywheels without buggering up the nose of the crankshaft. I use the same process I use when removing Yamaha flywheels but need to know if there are any tricks when removing a Kawasaki flywheel. They also seem to be harder to remove than Yamaha. I'm using a harmonic balancer puller with a socket the same size of the flywheel center hole which has always worked for me in the past. Any insight would be greatly appreciated. '08 Superjet

'94 WB1

'95 X2 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules