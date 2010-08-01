Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Replacing 98' SXI Pro Drive Shaft Bearing Holder #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location CT Posts 28 Replacing 98' SXI Pro Drive Shaft Bearing Holder http://partsfinder.onlinemicrofiche....d=-DRIVE-SHAFT



I am in the process of replacing the bearing holder for a 98' SXI Pro. I thought I'd share a few pics and gather some intel in case anyone has done or needs to do this in the future for their ski.



I had ended up with a leak through the hull, not through the bearings...so I purchased a WSM Jet Pump Impeller Shaft Complete Assembly 003-405-01 (~$90) and a tube of 3M 5200 Marine Adhesive Sealant.



The process entailed has been simple so far:



Remove engine, gas tank, and drive shaft (once the engine and tank is removed, the drive shaft simply pulls out).



IMG_0157.JPG



Remove 4 screws from holder, separate from the hull. Pretty caked.

IMG_0158.JPG



This is when I found a sizeable hole in the former sealant, saw where the leak was, and found more rot in the old sealant.

IMG_0153.JPG



That's since been cleaned out and dremel sanded/surface prepped...I have 3M 5200 for the new sealant and plan to replace the bearing holder at the same time. Cure time is 5-7 days, damn! Should be able to get that done tomorrow.



I should be able to slide the drive shaft through the new assembly and re-assemble the guts once cured. Also a good opportunity to do the crank oil block off if that's your jam. Overall, pretty simple..just have to gut your ski first! Last edited by supergoldy1; Today at 07:31 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules