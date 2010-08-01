pxctoday

  Today, 07:29 PM
    supergoldy1
    supergoldy1 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2016
    Location
    CT
    Posts
    28

    Replacing 98' SXI Pro Drive Shaft Bearing Holder

    http://partsfinder.onlinemicrofiche....d=-DRIVE-SHAFT

    I am in the process of replacing the bearing holder for a 98' SXI Pro. I thought I'd share a few pics and gather some intel in case anyone has done or needs to do this in the future for their ski.

    I had ended up with a leak through the hull, not through the bearings...so I purchased a WSM Jet Pump Impeller Shaft Complete Assembly 003-405-01 (~$90) and a tube of 3M 5200 Marine Adhesive Sealant.

    The process entailed has been simple so far:

    Remove engine, gas tank, and drive shaft (once the engine and tank is removed, the drive shaft simply pulls out).

    IMG_0157.JPG

    Remove 4 screws from holder, separate from the hull. Pretty caked.
    IMG_0158.JPG

    This is when I found a sizeable hole in the former sealant, saw where the leak was, and found more rot in the old sealant.
    IMG_0153.JPG

    That's since been cleaned out and dremel sanded/surface prepped...I have 3M 5200 for the new sealant and plan to replace the bearing holder at the same time. Cure time is 5-7 days, damn! Should be able to get that done tomorrow.

    I should be able to slide the drive shaft through the new assembly and re-assemble the guts once cured. Also a good opportunity to do the crank oil block off if that's your jam. Overall, pretty simple..just have to gut your ski first!
