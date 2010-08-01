|
|
-
Replacing 98' SXI Pro Drive Shaft Bearing Holder
http://partsfinder.onlinemicrofiche....d=-DRIVE-SHAFT
I am in the process of replacing the bearing holder for a 98' SXI Pro. I thought I'd share a few pics and gather some intel in case anyone has done or needs to do this in the future for their ski.
I had ended up with a leak through the hull, not through the bearings...so I purchased a WSM Jet Pump Impeller Shaft Complete Assembly 003-405-01 (~$90) and a tube of 3M 5200 Marine Adhesive Sealant.
The process entailed has been simple so far:
Remove engine, gas tank, and drive shaft (once the engine and tank is removed, the drive shaft simply pulls out).
IMG_0157.JPG
Remove 4 screws from holder, separate from the hull. Pretty caked.
IMG_0158.JPG
This is when I found a sizeable hole in the former sealant, saw where the leak was, and found more rot in the old sealant.
IMG_0153.JPG
That's since been cleaned out and dremel sanded/surface prepped...I have 3M 5200 for the new sealant and plan to replace the bearing holder at the same time. Cure time is 5-7 days, damn! Should be able to get that done tomorrow.
I should be able to slide the drive shaft through the new assembly and re-assemble the guts once cured. Also a good opportunity to do the crank oil block off if that's your jam. Overall, pretty simple..just have to gut your ski first!
Last edited by supergoldy1; Today at 07:31 PM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules