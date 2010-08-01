Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 701 Yamaha parts needed for 701 Super Jet 08 #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2010 Location No. Colorado Age 61 Posts 2,519 701 Yamaha parts needed for 701 Super Jet 08 Looking for ADA 701 Yamaha head with 31 and 35 mm domes, good o rings, and studs



B pipe for 701 or 64V engine



13/18 Concord skat impeller 144 mm



pm me with available parts, price shipped to 80550



