Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB: Kawasaki SXI Pro (1998) - Gas Tank Straps, Handle Pole Mount #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location CT Posts 26 WTB: Kawasaki SXI Pro (1998) - Gas Tank Straps, Handle Pole Mount Both gas tank straps broke! Looking for a stock replacement or any suggestion on what works for replacement. Handle pole mount - long shot but does anyone have one? Mine has a stripped screw and is basically painted salt now...looking for a nicer replacement. Thanks in advance! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

