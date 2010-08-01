|
|
-
WTB: Kawasaki SXI Pro (1998) - Gas Tank Straps, Handle Pole Mount
Both gas tank straps broke! Looking for a stock replacement or any suggestion on what works for replacement. Handle pole mount - long shot but does anyone have one? Mine has a stripped screw and is basically painted salt now...looking for a nicer replacement. Thanks in advance!
