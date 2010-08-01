|
|
-
94 XP drain plug
I bought the drain plug below. So is there some sort of magic to getting this SOB installed? This is the LAST piece I need before I can get this thing on the water after a complete rebuild. I've tried soap, oil, and various lubricants and this thing almost seems too large. Any help is appreciated.
drain plug.jpgAtlantis part number A2385
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules