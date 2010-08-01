Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: How to check ignition timing on 1997 640??? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2009 Location Deltona FL Posts 98 How to check ignition timing on 1997 640??? Just did a rebuild on a buddies 640 3 seater. He holed a piston and it needed crank seals. So all done and back together but no runny. Got spark, got 125lbs compression on new rings, Won't even sputter. Tried dumping raw fuel down carb throat, tried starting fluid, nothing. The starter will spin it over but every once it a while it hits like the timing is too advanced and holds up for second them spins fine again. I pulled the plug on the mag cover and saw marks on the FW. I highlighted them then spun it over with my timing light on it but the marks never show, just the strip that triggers the pulsar coil. That flywheel is keyed and the pulsar coil can only go in one way. I don't see how the timing could be off, but that's what it acts like.



Any hints?



