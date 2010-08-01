|
resident guru
2000 kawi zxi 1100di
I'm looking for the FICT box the controls the direct injection.
RGR Racing.com
I dream skis
Re: 2000 kawi zxi 1100di
You can get yours rebuilt , I have a fresh rebuilt one that's good to go , might not put back in ski , if interested let me know
