  1. Today, 04:05 PM #1
    kartracer41
    2000 kawi zxi 1100di

    I'm looking for the FICT box the controls the direct injection.
    RGR Racing.com
  2. Today, 04:16 PM #2
    Bionic racing
    Re: 2000 kawi zxi 1100di

    You can get yours rebuilt , I have a fresh rebuilt one that's good to go , might not put back in ski , if interested let me know
