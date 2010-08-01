|
|
-
720 factory pipe for sale/trade
720 Xp factory pipe for sale, sold ski and bought 787 so I would like to sell or trade for 787 pipe(any brand). Willing to trade for other 787 parts as well
-
I dream skis
Re: 720 factory pipe for sale/trade
Have an R&D 787 pipe in a gsx that I will sell , already have a factory 717 pipe , if you want to purchase the R&D pipe let me know , have not tried to sell yet , too busy on ski repairs
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules