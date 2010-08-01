pxctoday

  Today, 12:26 PM #1
    nbaker103
    Join Date
    Dec 2016
    Location
    wyoming
    Age
    38
    Posts
    6

    720 factory pipe for sale/trade

    720 Xp factory pipe for sale, sold ski and bought 787 so I would like to sell or trade for 787 pipe(any brand). Willing to trade for other 787 parts as well
    Noah Baker
  Today, 01:14 PM #2
    Bionic racing
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    622

    Re: 720 factory pipe for sale/trade

    Have an R&D 787 pipe in a gsx that I will sell , already have a factory 717 pipe , if you want to purchase the R&D pipe let me know , have not tried to sell yet , too busy on ski repairs
