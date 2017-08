Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650sx bogs and heats up when in water. Runs great on hose. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Warwick ny Age 26 Posts 1 650sx bogs and heats up when in water. Runs great on hose. It's an 88 650sx. When I put it in the water it will start and idle normally. From idle will take off but instantly bog back down as if it's starving for fuel. Pretty much won't run above idle. Also it gets much hotter than when it's on the hose. Any ideas. Ive played with high and low end on the carb with very little if any change at all. Compression is 125 in both cylinders which I've read is pretty normal for an older ski. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

