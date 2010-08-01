Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Wtf?! Seadoo xp 951 wide open throttle on startup #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2014 Location United States Age 41 Posts 1 Wtf?! Seadoo xp 951 wide open throttle on startup Hey guys, I just got quite the scare just now. I bought a 2000 Seadoo Xp used a couple weeks ago and it ran kinda rough at full throttle.

I checked the fuel filter and it was completwly full of grime, I then seen it had the old grey fuel lines so here is what I did...

New fuel filter, also in fuel baffle.

New fuel line 5/16th and 1/4 inch.

Rebuilt carbs from sbt rebuild kits.

New needle and seats. Kept original springs in

New impeller and wear ring

New plugs

Cleaned rave valves

Completely drained and refilled with fresh fuel and oil tanks.



I admit I had struggled with the correct sequence on the fuel pump side for the gaskets, and diaphrams. Also had hard time figuring correct side for the 2 check valves.

Everywhere I looked seemed to show differenr sequence on the clear and rubber diaphrams.



So I finally got it all installed today started it up, and it immediately went to full throttle?!?!? I switched the fuel off, nothing happened, unplued dess, and ripped the plug caps off still kept going for about 15, 20 secs till Im guessing fuel ran out in the lines.



Our 951 will runaway if u rev it out of water, or atleast it has

