Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: European X2 vs others #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2011 Location Austin, Texas, USA Age 51 Posts 5,697 European X2 vs others Today I learned that there was a European model of the X2. Obviously the area around the seat/footwell is different. What else? Any pics?



https://www.hydroturf.com/mats-pwc-h...s-pwc-kawasaki



1984 JS440

1989 650sx

1991 X2

1992 750sx

1995 900zxi (qty 2)

1995 X2



Originally Posted by cujo Originally Posted by God intended PWC to be two strokes, as well as dirt bikes, snowmobiles, and chain saws.... Riding mostly Lake Austin1984 JS4401989 650sx1991 X21992 750sx1995 900zxi (qty 2)1995 X2 #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Ireland Age 20 Posts 24 Re: European X2 vs others I live in Ireland and have an X2 which I imagine would be a "european version" although I think its the same...

jet ski 1.jpg #3 resident guru Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 868 Re: European X2 vs others Link you've never seen a Gen 2 2006 X-2? Offers in Europe, Japan and Australia Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules