  Today, 04:28 PM #1
    linkman
    linkman is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Aug 2011
    Location
    Austin, Texas, USA
    Age
    51
    Posts
    5,697

    European X2 vs others

    Today I learned that there was a European model of the X2. Obviously the area around the seat/footwell is different. What else? Any pics?

https://www.hydroturf.com/mats-pwc-h...s-pwc-kawasaki

    https://www.hydroturf.com/mats-pwc-h...s-pwc-kawasaki
  Today, 04:59 PM #2
    X2ski
    X2ski is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2017
    Location
    Ireland
    Age
    20
    Posts
    24

    Re: European X2 vs others

    I live in Ireland and have an X2 which I imagine would be a "european version" although I think its the same...
jet ski 1.jpg
    jet ski 1.jpg
  Today, 05:17 PM #3
    2strokesmoke
    2strokesmoke is offline
    resident guru 2strokesmoke's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    868

    Re: European X2 vs others

    Link you've never seen a Gen 2 2006 X-2? Offers in Europe, Japan and Australia
