Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: wtb 550 stock fuel tank #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2012 Location Athens, GA Posts 32 wtb 550 stock fuel tank Looking for a fuel tank (or two) for a js550. Looking for something in decent condition (air tight).



If you have one let me know price shipped to GA. Or I prefer local pickup if anyone is in this area.



Thanks! #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Dec 2014 Location Brooklyn MI Age 42 Posts 373 Re: wtb 550 stock fuel tank I have a few good ones text me and I'll send ya pics 5179371517 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules