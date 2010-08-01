|
|
-
750 STS parts
Parting out a 94 Kawasaki STS 750. Have lots of parts left, exhaust parts, intake grate, fuel level sending unit, e-box, pump shoe, hoses, electrical, starter, stator, reeds, driveshaft, and cylinders. Have other parts as well. Send me a message with what you want and I can get you prices with shipping and let you know if I have it. Can also get pictures, phone is not connecting right now. Everything needs to be gone by end of September, thank you!
