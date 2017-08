Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 140mm Sea-Doo p/n 293200024 needed #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location PA Posts 22 140mm Sea-Doo p/n 293200024 needed Anybody in the Phoenixville, PA 19460 area with an extra jet pump seal? I'm putting the XP back together and of course I accidentally through out the box with the new seal I purchased. I'm trying to get it back together to run this weekend. If anyone has one they're willing to sell please let me know.



Thanks #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location PA Posts 22 Re: 140mm Sea-Doo p/n 293200024 needed That can be disregarded. After one last look I found it. I had taken it out of the box and put it someplace "safe". #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 3,136 Re: 140mm Sea-Doo p/n 293200024 needed I've been there. Done that.



The "safe" place that you think you'll remember is the last place you'll look...





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk If at first you don't succeed...



Then you're NOT Chuck Norris! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) kcr357 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules