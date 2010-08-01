|
1994 SuperJet 701 61x Charlotte NC
I just bought this ski a few weeks ago and it is extremely fun however I have other priorities and this toy needs to go.
1994 Yamaha Superjet
Squarenose 701 61x engine
EME footholds
New turf
500 GPH Bilge pump
Hood straps
Limiting rope
Quick steering mod
-5 custom handle pole with Round nose upper (uses sn bracket)
ODI grips
Powder coated extended ride plate with 3" D cut
Powder coated Handle pole bracket
Flush kit (ski has only seen salt water once)
Still has nose panel and gas door!
Rebuilt start/stop switch
Original handle pole included
Fires right up and runs great. The only thing it really needs is a chin pad from a round nose.
Clean title for both the ski AND trailer
$2500
I'm located 30 minutes east of Charlotte and willing to meet serious buyers at lake Tillery or Badin for test rides.
call/text 980-581-7475
-Allen
-
