pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 01:00 PM #1
    apope930
    apope930 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2017
    Location
    Charlotte NC
    Age
    24
    Posts
    11

    1994 SuperJet 701 61x Charlotte NC

    I just bought this ski a few weeks ago and it is extremely fun however I have other priorities and this toy needs to go.

    1994 Yamaha Superjet
    Squarenose 701 61x engine
    EME footholds
    New turf
    500 GPH Bilge pump
    Hood straps
    Limiting rope
    Quick steering mod
    -5 custom handle pole with Round nose upper (uses sn bracket)
    ODI grips
    Powder coated extended ride plate with 3" D cut
    Powder coated Handle pole bracket
    Flush kit (ski has only seen salt water once)
    Still has nose panel and gas door!
    Rebuilt start/stop switch
    Original handle pole included

    Fires right up and runs great. The only thing it really needs is a chin pad from a round nose.

    Clean title for both the ski AND trailer
    $2500

    I'm located 30 minutes east of Charlotte and willing to meet serious buyers at lake Tillery or Badin for test rides.
    call/text 980-581-7475
    -Allen
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:24 PM #2
    apope930
    apope930 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2017
    Location
    Charlotte NC
    Age
    24
    Posts
    11

    Re: 1994 SuperJet 701 61x Charlotte NC

    IMG_5738.JPGIMG_3685 by Allen Pope, on FlickrIMG_3686 by Allen Pope, on FlickrIMG_3687 by Allen Pope, on FlickrIMG_3689 by Allen Pope, on FlickrIMG_3693 by Allen Pope, on FlickrIMG_3695 by Allen Pope, on FlickrIMG_3697 by Allen Pope, on Flickr
    Last edited by apope930; Today at 01:39 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 