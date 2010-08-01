I just bought this ski a few weeks ago and it is extremely fun however I have other priorities and this toy needs to go.

1994 Yamaha Superjet

Squarenose 701 61x engine

EME footholds

New turf

500 GPH Bilge pump

Hood straps

Limiting rope

Quick steering mod

-5 custom handle pole with Round nose upper (uses sn bracket)

ODI grips

Powder coated extended ride plate with 3" D cut

Powder coated Handle pole bracket

Flush kit (ski has only seen salt water once)

Still has nose panel and gas door!

Rebuilt start/stop switch

Original handle pole included

Fires right up and runs great. The only thing it really needs is a chin pad from a round nose.

Clean title for both the ski AND trailer

$2500



I'm located 30 minutes east of Charlotte and willing to meet serious buyers at lake Tillery or Badin for test rides.

call/text 980-581-7475

-Allen

