Three motors for sale. Starters and bed plates on all three.



No head...650 from a SX 650. Unknown compression. I know it ran fine last summer. Has some of the electrical. $250



Stock 650 out of a X2. 150 in both cylinders. Comes with all electrical and exhaust to the chamber. $550



Stock 750 out of a xi ss. 150 in both cylinders. Comes with it all ready to drop in. Ocean Pro f/a in good shape, carbs, electrical, and exhaust to the chamber. $850 Attached Images 20170825_230846.jpg (5.15 MB, 4 views)

20170825_230846.jpg (5.15 MB, 4 views) 20170825_230851.jpg (5.52 MB, 4 views)

20170825_230851.jpg (5.52 MB, 4 views) 20170825_230854.jpg (4.58 MB, 4 views) 1992 X2 - Mariner head, f/a, stock-mod waterbox, deep fin Weastcoast inkake grate, Coffman exhaust, KA-SC-J Solas prop 42.8 mph on gps at 4100' elevation



1994 XIR - being restored



1995 WaveBlaster - head, f/a, Pro-Tec pipe, intake grate and ride plate, Watcon rear exhaust 46.5 mph on gps at 4100' elevation



1997 GP 1200 - blown up



