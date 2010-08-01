Hi I have a 98 yamaha wave venture 1100 it's got good compression, new battery new plugs fresh gas and 5 minutes into ride just shuts down there is water spitting out side and rear so thinking cooling is working dash is on and off not always working.when boat stops it will not start for awhile I paddle back to trailer load go home just for the heck of it try to start and it cranks and wants to start I'm thinking ground but don't know where it is any help would greatly be appreciated