I bought a 2001 ZXI 1100 about a month ago and the whole time I've had it it's done this. It rarely ever turns more than 5500 RPMs in the Ayer and it's usually sluggish getting there. Every once in a while it'll turn the full 7000 and run completely right and is a blast to ride. If I cut the ski off or idle too long it goes back to being sluggish. I've replaced the fuel filter and plugs and I pulled the carbs and cleaned them. I also ran some Lucas oil carb/injector cleaner in two tanks of fuel. I've run about 6 tanks or more through it since I've had it. It's really getting annoying. Any help is appreciated