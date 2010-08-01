I've owned this ski for about exactly 1 year; bought it late last summer and put maybe 40-50 hours on it, really I only rode it a few months due to an arm injury mid-spring -- unfortunately a family emergency forces sale,honda-217.bmp and I'm not in Vegas to look at the meters right now.

Maybe 10 hours before I stopped riding it late last spring, I installed a new Macsboost chip, so it has very few hours with that modification. I also have a 5 degree pump wedge that I haven't installed, but it comes with the ski. Aside from that, it's stock. I typically run 95+ octane in it (100 on pump in BC), especially since adding the chip. Other than needing some hydroturf work, the ski is in excellent condition, always a fresh water ski and very quick. I also have a single trailer, a basically new vest (L) that come with it. I'd say the only downside is that I temporarily replaced a failed solenoid with a manual boost controller for a short time, and the MBC is kinda finicky to adjust, so I will include a brand new turbo solenoid with the sale, which is a simple, maybe 4 minute job. The MBC was never used to attempt to abuse the motor, I know motors better than to run them lean under boost (I truly love the motor in this thing).

I very much hate to sell it, but I'm probably moving out of state indefinitely and just don't have the time for it now.

Don't hesitate with questions.

