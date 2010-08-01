|
New motor oil pump lines and break in question - 94 XP 657
I just picked up my rebuilt motor and am in the process of reinstalling it. I need to replace the oil injection pump lines. The p/n is 414413800 and I can't find the ID on the line. Can someone tell me what the size of the line is?
When running pre-mix during the break-in period is it acceptable to use the Sea-Doo synthetic oil?
Thanks all
