Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Picked up 650sx. I'm gonna fix it up and race it. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Lake Havasu City, AZ Age 18 Posts 12 Picked up 650sx. I'm gonna fix it up and race it. Hello, my name is Deegan from Lake Havasu City, AZ.

I somehow managed to get ProWatercraft Racing to sponsor this build. We are going to be putting a bunch of handling parts, minimal motor work, and some numbers on this baby and I'm gonna race it in the stock class next season



I picked up a super clean 1989 Kawasaki 650sx from my neighbor for $200.



It runs, very well.

The internals are all in great condition.

The outside is clean, no holes or cracks.



So, I'm going to do a little bit of work to this ski.

I want to do as little motor work as possible, and go race it in the Best the West series in the Novice Stock class against SXR's



I'm gonna be posting as much as possible (hopefully daily) of the work I do to this ski.

If you're interested in this build, please feel free to tag along and give me suggestions.



I want to:

- Go through the carbs.

- Fix anything that we notice in the engine.

- Put on a ProWatercraft Race Plate, Front and Rear Sponsons

- Intake Grate and Impeller

and then go race it and see how bad I get beat!



I hope you enjoy this thread, and if this post gets enough viewers maybe we can get ProWatercraft to hook you vintage ski guys up with some discounts!

Let's do this! Attached Images image1 (3).JPG (2.62 MB, 3 views) #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Lake Havasu City, AZ Age 18 Posts 12 Re: Picked up 650sx. I'm gonna fix it up and race it. I brought this beauty to the ProWatercraft Shop and the absolute first thing I did was throw away the stock handle bars.

Chris handed me an SXR handlebar that he had laying around and I threw those bad boys on.

Much needed, I hate the bend on the stock bars. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Lake Havasu City, AZ Age 18 Posts 12 Re: Picked up 650sx. I'm gonna fix it up and race it. Task 1 in Operation Race 650 is to change out the old ride plate and replace it with a ProWatercraft HFC Race Plate.

We are heading down to body beach later today and I am going to switch out the Ocean Pro and go test some laps with the ProWatercraft Plate.



What do you guys think of the Ocean Pro Plates? I heard that they are more common and used than other plates for vintage skis. #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Lake Havasu City, AZ Age 18 Posts 12 Re: Picked up 650sx. I'm gonna fix it up and race it. If you were going to try and race a slow 650sx in the open class, would would you recommend I do to this thing first? Give me some suggestions people.

