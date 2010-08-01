|
Lubing superjet steering cable
Wow I post here quite a bit now. Hi everyone, my superjet steering cable is kinda crunchy so I've been trying to but some wd40 into it. I've tried my motorcycle cable luber, and tried putting a piece of rubber tube over the end of the cable, filling it with wd40, then using the air compressor to push it through. No luck it doesn't go through. Any tips on how to do this? Thank you.
