Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: drowned ski #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location 2116 john arthur way Age 49 Posts 7 drowned ski This was the first year we took the skis to the ocean. And to make a long story short the seadoo rxdi managed to find its way up under the dock and then the tide rose. Well needless to say, we got it hauled back on land and put in a new battery and pulled the plugs and got all the water out of it .After a couple plug changes and some cleaning it would start but not idle or work right. Looked into it some more and found out it wasn't charging. So put in a new rectifier. This made the starter relay just click. So I cleaned all that up and put in a new relay. Now it will fire up and idle but it is still not charging and will only do about 20 mph on the water #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2015 Location Saratoga Springs, NY Age 44 Posts 27 Re: drowned ski Sunk in salt water? Damn... that sucks. every connection on the ski needs to be cleaned... and you have to hope that the water stayed out of the e-boxes... if not it might be totaled. Also, did salt water get under the mag housing? #3 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2015 Location Northern Michigan Age 51 Posts 716 Re: drowned ski Originally Posted by 1969iggy Originally Posted by Sunk in salt water? Damn... that sucks. every connection on the ski needs to be cleaned... and you have to hope that the water stayed out of the e-boxes... if not it might be totaled. Also, did salt water get under the mag housing? #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location 2116 john arthur way Age 49 Posts 7 Re: drowned ski I was thinking that might be the case. Just thought there might be an easier answer. I did take it to a mechanic that put his computer on it and advised me that for free he can tell me that it isn't charging. but didn't tell me the cause. So I don't know if he found that it was an easy fix and is going to rake me. Or it is more complex than I think it is #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2015 Location Saratoga Springs, NY Age 44 Posts 27 Re: drowned ski If you have a multimeter you can know that it isn't charging... put it on the battery and get up to 5500 rpms and see where your volts are... it should be around 13-14. If it's the same as when you aren't running it isn't charging, and if it's over 15 it's over-charging. The bottom line is salt water and connections don't mix... next season every time you are out, you will be at risk for that being the day a connection fails and leaves you stranded or crying. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 3 guests) 1969iggy, cableg1020 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

