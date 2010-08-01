Thread: drowned ski

|
drowned ski
This was the first year we took the skis to the ocean. And to make a long story short the seadoo rxdi managed to find its way up under the dock and then the tide rose. Well needless to say, we got it hauled back on land and put in a new battery and pulled the plugs and got all the water out of it .After a couple plug changes and some cleaning it would start but not idle or work right. Looked into it some more and found out it wasn't charging. So put in a new rectifier. This made the starter relay just click. So I cleaned all that up and put in a new relay. Now it will fire up and idle but it is still not charging and will only do about 20 mph on the water
Re: drowned ski
Sunk in salt water? Damn... that sucks. every connection on the ski needs to be cleaned... and you have to hope that the water stayed out of the e-boxes... if not it might be totaled. Also, did salt water get under the mag housing?
Re: drowned ski
X2, save yourself time and headaches and take everything apart clean and look for damaged components.
Re: drowned ski
I was thinking that might be the case. Just thought there might be an easier answer. I did take it to a mechanic that put his computer on it and advised me that for free he can tell me that it isn't charging. but didn't tell me the cause. So I don't know if he found that it was an easy fix and is going to rake me. Or it is more complex than I think it is
Re: drowned ski
If you have a multimeter you can know that it isn't charging... put it on the battery and get up to 5500 rpms and see where your volts are... it should be around 13-14. If it's the same as when you aren't running it isn't charging, and if it's over 15 it's over-charging. The bottom line is salt water and connections don't mix... next season every time you are out, you will be at risk for that being the day a connection fails and leaves you stranded or crying.
