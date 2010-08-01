Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Rebuilding a fx140 cruiser engine #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2016 Location Tampa, Florida Age 32 Posts 25 Rebuilding a fx140 cruiser engine So I purchased a torn apart ski that the original owner had a mechanic tear apart and had some cylinder work done to the case. Needless to say I got the ski very cheap and inspected all parts and have Minmal wear.. ski has 27 hours on everything. The owner couldn't tell me what had happened to the ski(evidence of hydrolock) but that he had it honed out at .50mm over.. well after checking it with a dial bore gauge it wasn't even close. I had to then hone it again and got it to spec for the pistons since he did the hone without pistons... lol anyway as I'm putting this together is there anything that I need to address that are issues in this motor..such as the oil pump has not been torn down and is complete, is this worth opening up or jut checking it when it's hooked up. Any little insite helps .. I've replaced all bearings just to be safe and have measured to make sure all is within spec of oem



Thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules