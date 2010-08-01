|
Intermittent throttle response 1995 XP 717
Starts and idles perfect but when I try to punch it nothing happens, if I pull and release the throttle a bunch of times it usually goes after about 5 pulls.
Ski has all new electrical, except coil. Ski sat for 3 years or more, I cleaned the gas tank and rebuilt the carbs, although the small jet was stuck in both so I didn't want to strip it so I left them in.
Open to ideas here, maybe a stronger pop off spring in the carbs? Coil? Bad gas in the lines? I premixed oil so maybe to thick? Thanks
