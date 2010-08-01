Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Intermittent throttle response 1995 XP 717 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Canada Posts 11 Intermittent throttle response 1995 XP 717 Starts and idles perfect but when I try to punch it nothing happens, if I pull and release the throttle a bunch of times it usually goes after about 5 pulls.

Ski has all new electrical, except coil. Ski sat for 3 years or more, I cleaned the gas tank and rebuilt the carbs, although the small jet was stuck in both so I didn't want to strip it so I left them in.

Open to ideas here, maybe a stronger pop off spring in the carbs? Coil? Bad gas in the lines? I premixed oil so maybe to thick? Thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules